Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expressed its full solidarity with Egypt and condemned the accusations made by the Israeli Prime Minister regarding the Philadelphi Corridor.



In a statement on Wednesday, it considered these accusations as an attempt to obstruct mediation efforts and prolong the crisis.



The ministry expressed its "strong appreciation for the significant efforts made by Egypt to de-escalate the situation in the region and for the active and constructive role it plays alongside Qatar and the United States in the ongoing negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza."



It also voiced its appreciation for Egypt's historic positions in support of Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability, praising its continuous efforts to prevent a large-scale destructive war in Lebanon and the region.