News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon News
2024-09-04 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expressed its full solidarity with Egypt and condemned the accusations made by the Israeli Prime Minister regarding the Philadelphi Corridor.
In a statement on Wednesday, it considered these accusations as an attempt to obstruct mediation efforts and prolong the crisis.
The ministry expressed its "strong appreciation for the significant efforts made by Egypt to de-escalate the situation in the region and for the active and constructive role it plays alongside Qatar and the United States in the ongoing negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza."
It also voiced its appreciation for Egypt's historic positions in support of Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability, praising its continuous efforts to prevent a large-scale destructive war in Lebanon and the region.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Egypt
Israel
Philadelphi Corridor
Next
A child at AUBMC urgently needs blood units before 2 PM. To donate, please contact 03-951037
Cholera fears resurface in Lebanon: Vaccination campaign in full swing
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26
Egypt affirms rejection of any Israeli presence at Rafah Crossing or Philadelphi Corridor
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26
Egypt affirms rejection of any Israeli presence at Rafah Crossing or Philadelphi Corridor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Lebanon's PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Lebanon's PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression
0
Middle East News
2024-07-28
Egypt emphasizes importance of supporting Lebanon amid rising tensions with Israel
Middle East News
2024-07-28
Egypt emphasizes importance of supporting Lebanon amid rising tensions with Israel
0
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
Lebanon Economy
15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
0
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Lebanon’s Climate Challenge: Can the Land of Contrasts Preserve Its Tourism Appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Lebanon’s Climate Challenge: Can the Land of Contrasts Preserve Its Tourism Appeal?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11
Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11
Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment
0
Lebanon News
08:44
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
Lebanon News
08:44
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
2
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
4
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
5
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
6
Lebanon News
08:44
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
Lebanon News
08:44
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
7
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
8
Lebanon News
06:39
Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges
Lebanon News
06:39
Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More