US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios

Axios cited on Wednesday four officials who affirmed that senior officials from the US and Israel "held a low-profile virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss how to ease tensions with Lebanon and prevent an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah."



The meeting, which was not announced by the White House or the Israeli government, "was initiated by the Biden administration to take the pulse on the Israeli side and coordinate their policies about the situation in Lebanon," reported the American news website, based on what the officials said.