Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-08 | 01:00
High views
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military announced Sunday morning that it had carried out a series of air strikes on Hezbollah targets, saying it had intercepted a number of projectiles launched overnight from Lebanon.

The military said in a statement that the Israeli Air Force had "struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras, and Yaroun in southern Lebanon."

Download now the LBCI mobile app
