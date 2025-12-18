Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign intelligence director, Sergei Naryshkin, said that he had recently spoken by telephone to the chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), TASS reported on Thursday.



"A few days ago, I had a rather lengthy telephone conversation with the newly appointed chief of MI6, [Blaise] Metreweli," said Naryshkin, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).



Naryshkin said that Russian intelligence officers worked officially in London and that SIS officers worked officially in Moscow, TASS reported. He gave no further details.



