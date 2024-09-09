Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

The interrogation session of former Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh concluded on Monday, with First Investigating Judge Bilal Halawi issuing an arrest warrant against him.

The Investigative Judge has scheduled a second hearing for former Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh next Thursday. As part of the ongoing investigation, the judge has also requested the testimony of several witnesses.



Salameh, facing charges related to embezzlement, public fund theft, forgery, and illicit enrichment, continues to be scrutinized by Lebanese judicial authorities.