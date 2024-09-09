Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

Lebanon News
2024-09-09 | 05:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

The interrogation session of former Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh concluded on Monday, with First Investigating Judge Bilal Halawi issuing an arrest warrant against him.
 
The Investigative Judge has scheduled a second hearing for former Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh next Thursday. As part of the ongoing investigation, the judge has also requested the testimony of several witnesses.

Salameh, facing charges related to embezzlement, public fund theft, forgery, and illicit enrichment, continues to be scrutinized by Lebanese judicial authorities. 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Judge

Interrogation

Bilal Halawi

Riad Salameh

Central Bank

Governor

LBCI Next
Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF
LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-05

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-05

Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Putin to meet with Xi and Erdoğan in Kazakhstan

LBCI
Middle East News
03:27

Turkey says its air strikes hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-08

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-04

Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety

LBCI
Middle East News
08:23

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More