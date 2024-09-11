During a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, discussed the current developments in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations and the role played by Egypt and other mediators.



Moussa pointed out that "Lebanon and Egypt share concerns about the situation in Gaza and its impact on the region," particularly on the southern front.



He added, "We also discussed several internal Lebanese matters, specifically the presidential file, and I informed him about the activities of the Quintet Committee and the steps it plans to take starting next week in hopes of making progress on this issue."



The Egyptian ambassador noted that "recently, the focus has been on the situation in the south, but the presidential file has now become urgent," expressing hope that the coming period will see more movement from the Quintet Committee and Lebanese parties, leading to a significant breakthrough.