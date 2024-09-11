News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt's ambassador pushes for breakthrough in Lebanon’s presidential deadlock during PM Mikati meeting
Lebanon News
2024-09-11 | 05:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egypt's ambassador pushes for breakthrough in Lebanon’s presidential deadlock during PM Mikati meeting
During a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, discussed the current developments in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations and the role played by Egypt and other mediators.
Moussa pointed out that "Lebanon and Egypt share concerns about the situation in Gaza and its impact on the region," particularly on the southern front.
He added, "We also discussed several internal Lebanese matters, specifically the presidential file, and I informed him about the activities of the Quintet Committee and the steps it plans to take starting next week in hopes of making progress on this issue."
The Egyptian ambassador noted that "recently, the focus has been on the situation in the south, but the presidential file has now become urgent," expressing hope that the coming period will see more movement from the Quintet Committee and Lebanese parties, leading to a significant breakthrough.
Lebanon News
Egypt
Lebanon
Gaza
Next
Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured
Egyptian Ambassador to LBCI: Quintet's approach is to separate Gaza issue from Lebanon's presidential crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:05
Egyptian Ambassador to LBCI: Quintet's approach is to separate Gaza issue from Lebanon's presidential crisis
Lebanon News
05:05
Egyptian Ambassador to LBCI: Quintet's approach is to separate Gaza issue from Lebanon's presidential crisis
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-14
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
Lebanon News
2024-07-14
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05
Egypt army chief of staff inspects security situation on Gaza border: State TV
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05
Egypt army chief of staff inspects security situation on Gaza border: State TV
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-04
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon News
2024-09-04
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:13
EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
07:13
EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
05:52
Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured
Lebanon News
05:52
Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured
0
Lebanon News
05:05
Egyptian Ambassador to LBCI: Quintet's approach is to separate Gaza issue from Lebanon's presidential crisis
Lebanon News
05:05
Egyptian Ambassador to LBCI: Quintet's approach is to separate Gaza issue from Lebanon's presidential crisis
0
Lebanon News
04:47
Abou Faour to LBCI: Political selfishness hinders presidential progress, expects name discussions soon
Lebanon News
04:47
Abou Faour to LBCI: Political selfishness hinders presidential progress, expects name discussions soon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-07
Israeli army claims to have targeted 15 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-07
Israeli army claims to have targeted 15 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Egypt's ambassador pushes for breakthrough in Lebanon’s presidential deadlock during PM Mikati meeting
Lebanon News
05:23
Egypt's ambassador pushes for breakthrough in Lebanon’s presidential deadlock during PM Mikati meeting
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:18
South Africa to submit memorial in ICJ case against Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:18
South Africa to submit memorial in ICJ case against Israel
0
Lebanon News
05:05
Egyptian Ambassador to LBCI: Quintet's approach is to separate Gaza issue from Lebanon's presidential crisis
Lebanon News
05:05
Egyptian Ambassador to LBCI: Quintet's approach is to separate Gaza issue from Lebanon's presidential crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:49
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
01:32
Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards
Lebanon News
01:32
Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards
4
Lebanon News
09:55
Airstrikes in South Lebanon: Nine injured in Nabatieh, one in Jouaiyya
Lebanon News
09:55
Airstrikes in South Lebanon: Nine injured in Nabatieh, one in Jouaiyya
5
Lebanon News
10:49
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
Lebanon News
10:49
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
6
Lebanon News
12:27
Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:27
Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Syrian-Lebanese trade: Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Syrian-Lebanese trade: Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks
8
World News
09:27
France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's ballistic missile transfers to Russia, vow new sanctions
World News
09:27
France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's ballistic missile transfers to Russia, vow new sanctions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More