LBCI's sources said on Wednesday that Thursday's court session with Judge Bilal Halawi in Beirut will not involve the interrogation of former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh.



Instead, the session will be dedicated to hearing testimony from several individuals as witnesses.



As a result, Salameh will not be transported from his detention location for this session.



The court session is part of ongoing investigations into allegations of financial misconduct against Salameh, who faces accusations of embezzlement and corruption. The decision to focus on witness testimony indicates that the investigation is continuing to gather evidence before addressing Salameh directly.