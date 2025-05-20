Israel recalls senior Gaza hostage negotiators, leaves team in Doha

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-05-2025 | 14:21
Israel recalls senior Gaza hostage negotiators, leaves team in Doha
Israel recalls senior Gaza hostage negotiators, leaves team in Doha

Israel on Tuesday said it was recalling its senior Gaza hostage negotiators from Doha "for consultation," days after launching an intensified campaign in the Palestinian territory.

"After about a week of intensive contacts in Doha, the senior negotiation team will return to Israel for consultation, while working levels will remain in Doha for the time being," reads a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, accusing Hamas of refusing to accept a deal.

