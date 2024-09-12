Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024

Lebanon News
2024-09-12 | 05:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024

Middle East Airlines announced its flight schedule from September 16 to 30, 2024.

The airline also announced some adjustments to its flights to Athens, Istanbul, Larnaca, Jeddah, Kuwait, Cairo, and Baghdad, along with the cancellation of certain night flights to London, Dubai, and Doha (ME203/4, ME430/1, and ME434/5). Flights to other destinations will remain as per their previous schedules.

To view the schedule and timings, click here.

Lebanon News

Middle East

Airlines

MEA

Schedule

Flights

Delay

Cancelation

LBCI Next
Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell
Judge Bilal Halawi hears testimony from lawyer Michel Tueni as Bar Association decides on immunity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Middle East Airlines: Wednesday's flights remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-28

MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-23

MEA flights from 25 to 31 August 2024 remain as scheduled, with some modifications

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Nabatieh

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Israel's army confirms two strikes in Syria, says Hezbollah fighter killedf

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over many regions in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-08

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:00

WHO says 'confident' target for Gaza polio vaccination campaign met

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-10

Syrian-Lebanese trade: Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over many regions in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Judge Bilal Halawi hears testimony from lawyer Michel Tueni as Bar Association decides on immunity

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Arab League reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid Israeli aggression: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

PM Mikati engages in a series of meetings, receives EU chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:36

Hamas discusses developments in Gaza with officials from Qatar and Egypt

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More