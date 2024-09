The Israeli Channel 11 war correspondent reported on Sunday that the Israeli army and the country's political leadership did not approve the leaflet drops over the al-Wazzani area in southern Lebanon, considering the move as a "unilateral initiative by Regional Brigade 769."



The Israeli army is reportedly investigating the "unusual incident," stating, "There is no evacuation order for residents of southern Lebanon."

Meanwhile, military correspondent Doron Kadosh issued more details about the recent news in a post on X.



The post affirmed that Col. Avi Marciano, the commander of the regional division, "made the decision on his own - and carried out the move as a divisional operation, without confirming it with the commander of the 91st division, Brigadier General Shay Klapper and the commander of the Northern Command, Uri Gordin."



It added: "The distribution of the leaflets was done using the brigade's drone, without the involvement of the Air Force - which was also unaware of the operation."



On the distribution of the leaflets, the military correspondent claimed in the post that the al-Wazzani area, which the brigade requested to evacuate, "has been a site for several recent launches toward the north [of Israel]. This area contains camps, primarily for Syrian refugees, rather than permanent homes. It is also used by Hezbollah for launching attacks into Israeli territory."