Lebanon’s Health Minister affirms death toll from communication devices explosions: Breakdown provided

Lebanon's Health Minister Firas Abiad has confirmed the casualty count from the September 17 pager explosions, reporting 12 dead and 2,323 injured.





Regarding the September 18 walkie-talkie explosions, Abiad affirmed that the toll is 25 dead and 608 injured.