EU trade chief says US talks 'advancing in the right direction'

World News
04-06-2025 | 05:41
High views
EU trade chief says US talks &#39;advancing in the right direction&#39;
EU trade chief says US talks 'advancing in the right direction'

The EU's trade chief said Wednesday that talks with the United States were "advancing in the right direction at pace" -- with one month to go until 50-percent U.S. tariffs on European goods take effect.

The European Union's trade commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, wrote on the X platform that he "had a productive and constructive discussion" with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Paris.
 
