Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



A revised proposal by U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff for a hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas has reignited tensions within the Israeli government, with several cabinet ministers threatening to resign if the proposal is approved, arguing that it amounts to a lifeline for Hamas.



The proposal, which was discussed during a security meeting, comes at a time when Israeli security agencies have presented the government with two options: announce the continuation of the war or move forward with an immediate hostage deal.



According to the revised proposal, the deal would unfold in two phases.



The first phase would begin with a 60-day cease-fire, during which 10 hostages out of 20 would be released over the course of a week in two stages. In return, 18 bodies out of 38 currently held by Hamas would be transferred to Israel.



In exchange, Israel would release 125 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, as well as 1,111 detainees from Gaza arrested after October 7.



Over both phases of the deal, Israel would also return 180 Palestinian bodies.



On the tenth day of the ceasefire, Hamas would provide Israel with a full report on the health status of the remaining 10 living hostages.



Also in the first phase, Israeli forces would withdraw to positions held before the resumption of hostilities on March 18, which would include maintaining a presence along the Philadelphi Corridor but pulling out from the Morag axis.



The second phase, which would follow the mutual release of hostages and remains, would see negotiations begin on principles for ending the war. If an agreement is reached, the remaining living hostages and bodies would be released.



During this stage, humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza would resume under the supervision of the United Nations and international organizations.



If the negotiations fail, Israel would retain the right to resume military operations or extend the ceasefire in exchange for additional hostage releases. Most expectations indicate that the 10 remaining hostages are all Israeli soldiers.



Despite the opposition, expectations are that the Israeli government will approve the proposal, as it closely resembles previous deals Israel had accepted.



Still, concerns remain over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu potentially stalling during the second phase to justify sending Israeli troops back into Gaza.



Attention now turns to the upcoming Israeli security cabinet meeting and what the Netanyahu-Ben Gvir-Smotrich government will ultimately decide: continue the war or reach a deal that is hoped for by hostage families and opponents of the conflict, who warn that prolonging the war could lead to Israel’s collapse on multiple fronts.