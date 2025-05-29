Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details

News Bulletin Reports
29-05-2025 | 13:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Washington&#39;s revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

A revised proposal by U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff for a hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas has reignited tensions within the Israeli government, with several cabinet ministers threatening to resign if the proposal is approved, arguing that it amounts to a lifeline for Hamas.

The proposal, which was discussed during a security meeting, comes at a time when Israeli security agencies have presented the government with two options: announce the continuation of the war or move forward with an immediate hostage deal.

According to the revised proposal, the deal would unfold in two phases.

The first phase would begin with a 60-day cease-fire, during which 10 hostages out of 20 would be released over the course of a week in two stages. In return, 18 bodies out of 38 currently held by Hamas would be transferred to Israel. 

In exchange, Israel would release 125 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, as well as 1,111 detainees from Gaza arrested after October 7. 

Over both phases of the deal, Israel would also return 180 Palestinian bodies.

On the tenth day of the ceasefire, Hamas would provide Israel with a full report on the health status of the remaining 10 living hostages.

Also in the first phase, Israeli forces would withdraw to positions held before the resumption of hostilities on March 18, which would include maintaining a presence along the Philadelphi Corridor but pulling out from the Morag axis.

The second phase, which would follow the mutual release of hostages and remains, would see negotiations begin on principles for ending the war. If an agreement is reached, the remaining living hostages and bodies would be released.

During this stage, humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza would resume under the supervision of the United Nations and international organizations.

If the negotiations fail, Israel would retain the right to resume military operations or extend the ceasefire in exchange for additional hostage releases. Most expectations indicate that the 10 remaining hostages are all Israeli soldiers.

Despite the opposition, expectations are that the Israeli government will approve the proposal, as it closely resembles previous deals Israel had accepted.

Still, concerns remain over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu potentially stalling during the second phase to justify sending Israeli troops back into Gaza.

Attention now turns to the upcoming Israeli security cabinet meeting and what the Netanyahu-Ben Gvir-Smotrich government will ultimately decide: continue the war or reach a deal that is hoped for by hostage families and opponents of the conflict, who warn that prolonging the war could lead to Israel’s collapse on multiple fronts.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Cabinet

Steve Witkoff

Proposal

US

Hamas

Deal

Hostages

War

Ceasefire

Gaza

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-01

US-Ukraine minerals deal: Inside the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19

Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27

Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03

Israel strikes Syria despite regime's assurances, sends warning to Turkey — The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28

Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28

IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28

Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:53

Navy plane crashes in South Korea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Speaker Berri urges US to pressure Israel to implement ceasefire during meeting with ceasefire committee chiefs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Berri meets UN envoy Geir Pedersen to discuss regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Lebanon approves financial grants for military personnel starting July 1

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

LBCI’s Nada Andraos makes first appearance after stray bullet injury, urges return of state authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Israeli drone targets forested area in Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:00

Cabinet appoints George Maarawi as finance ministry’s director general

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

President Aoun highlights joint efforts with Egypt to boost bilateral ties across sectors

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More