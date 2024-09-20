Lebanon's Health Minister: Health sector is doing well; emergency plan has achieved desired results

2024-09-20
Lebanon's Health Minister: Health sector is doing well; emergency plan has achieved desired results

Youssef Bakhash, head of the doctors' syndicate, emphasized the health sector's commitment to delivering appropriate treatment to every patient.

Caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad also stated that the health sector has successfully treated over 3,000 injured individuals following the Israeli attacks.

At a press conference, he stated, "I hope every hospital and healthcare facility puts up a sign that says, 'Heroes work here.'"

He added, "We have collaborated on the necessary training to ensure the emergency plan delivers the desired results."

He stressed that the health sector in Lebanon is doing well.

He pointed out that these types of injuries require specialized care and intervention from various professionals in the health sector, including physical therapists.

He emphasized that all necessary resources are available in Lebanon.

