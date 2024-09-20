UN says 'very concerned' after Beirut strikes, urges restraint

The United Nations said Friday it was "very concerned" after Israeli strikes hit the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and urged all parties to exercise "maximum restraint."



"We are, of course, very concerned about the heightened escalation... including the deadly strikes we saw in Beirut today. We urge all parties to de-escalate immediately. All must exercise maximum restraint," said Stephane Dujarric, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesman.



AFP