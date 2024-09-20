UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemns Lebanon device blasts as violation of international law

The United Nations on Friday denounced the detonation of hand-held devices used by Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon, saying the attack violated international law and could constitute a war crime.



"International humanitarian law prohibits the use of booby-trap devices in the form of apparently harmless portable objects," the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, told the Security Council, adding that it "is a war crime to commit violence intended to spread terror among civilians."



AFP