Lebanon's Health Minister reports rising casualties from Israeli attacks and ongoing medical response

2024-09-21 | 05:56
Lebanon's Health Minister reports rising casualties from Israeli attacks and ongoing medical response
Lebanon's Health Minister reports rising casualties from Israeli attacks and ongoing medical response

Lebanon's caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad announced that the Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday resulted in 31 fatalities, including three children aged 4, 6, and 10, as well as 7 women. 

He noted that many body parts remain scattered.

Regarding the injured, the minister stated that 68 people were transferred to 12 hospitals, 53 were discharged to their homes, and 15 were still hospitalized, 2 of whom are in critical condition.

Regarding Tuesday's attack, Al-Abiad noted that the death toll from the pager explosions remains at 12. 

As for Wednesday's incident, he stated, "We recorded two new cases, bringing the total number of deaths to 27."

He added that the total death toll from the three Israeli attacks this week has reached 70.

On another note, the Health Minister revealed that "there are still 777 injured individuals in regular hospital wards due to the pager and walkie-talkie explosions, and 152 are in intensive care."

Abiad added, "So far, we have performed 2,078 surgeries in our hospitals."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Health Ministry

Firas Abiad

Israel

Attack

Beirut

Deaths

Injuries

Hospitals

LBCI Next
Iraqi plane delivers aid and medical supplies to Beirut: NNA
Iran's supreme leader: Israel commits heinous crimes against children, not combatants
