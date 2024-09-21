Lebanon's caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad announced that the Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday resulted in 31 fatalities, including three children aged 4, 6, and 10, as well as 7 women.



He noted that many body parts remain scattered.



Regarding the injured, the minister stated that 68 people were transferred to 12 hospitals, 53 were discharged to their homes, and 15 were still hospitalized, 2 of whom are in critical condition.



Regarding Tuesday's attack, Al-Abiad noted that the death toll from the pager explosions remains at 12.



As for Wednesday's incident, he stated, "We recorded two new cases, bringing the total number of deaths to 27."



He added that the total death toll from the three Israeli attacks this week has reached 70.



On another note, the Health Minister revealed that "there are still 777 injured individuals in regular hospital wards due to the pager and walkie-talkie explosions, and 152 are in intensive care."



Abiad added, "So far, we have performed 2,078 surgeries in our hospitals."