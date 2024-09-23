The Israeli military said it had targeted more than 300 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in a wave of air strikes that began early on Monday.



"So far, more than 300 Hezbollah sites have been targeted" since Monday morning, the military said in a statement. It said more than 150 air strikes were carried out within one hour, between 6:30 am (3:30 GMT) and 7:30 am.



AFP