News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
West must support Ukraine 'every day until bloodshed stops': Rutte
World News
24-02-2026 | 04:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
West must support Ukraine 'every day until bloodshed stops': Rutte
Ukraine's Western allies must ramp up their "military, financial and humanitarian aid" if Kyiv is to prevail against Russia, NATO chief Mark Rutte warned Tuesday on the fourth anniversary of the war.
"This support is essential. Ukraine needs more, because a promise of help does not end the war," Rutte told a ceremony at NATO headquarters. "Ukraine needs ammunition today and every day until the bloodshed stops."
AFP
World News
support
Ukraine
'every
until
bloodshed
stops':
Rutte
Next
Russia will fight until it fulfils Ukraine war aims, Kremlin says
Japan says China export curbs 'unacceptable and deeply regrettable'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-24
France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte
World News
2025-12-24
France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte
0
World News
2025-12-06
US, Ukraine to meet for third day, say 'real progress' depends on Russia
World News
2025-12-06
US, Ukraine to meet for third day, say 'real progress' depends on Russia
0
World News
2026-01-03
Trump says US 'will run' Venezuela until 'safe' transition
World News
2026-01-03
Trump says US 'will run' Venezuela until 'safe' transition
0
World News
2026-02-19
Trump says Iran must make 'meaningful deal' or 'bad things happen'
World News
2026-02-19
Trump says Iran must make 'meaningful deal' or 'bad things happen'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:57
Russia will fight until it fulfils Ukraine war aims, Kremlin says
World News
04:57
Russia will fight until it fulfils Ukraine war aims, Kremlin says
0
World News
03:30
Japan says China export curbs 'unacceptable and deeply regrettable'
World News
03:30
Japan says China export curbs 'unacceptable and deeply regrettable'
0
World News
03:23
Putin failed to achieve war goals, Zelensky says
World News
03:23
Putin failed to achieve war goals, Zelensky says
0
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-22
Trump says he canceled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations
World News
2025-10-22
Trump says he canceled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-19
Cairo meeting to set stage for Paris conference on supporting Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-19
Cairo meeting to set stage for Paris conference on supporting Lebanese Army
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Bekaa under fire: Israeli airstrikes broaden across Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Bekaa under fire: Israeli airstrikes broaden across Lebanon
0
World News
2026-02-11
Poland will not join Board of Peace under current circumstances, PM says
World News
2026-02-11
Poland will not join Board of Peace under current circumstances, PM says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
4
Lebanon News
09:49
US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions
Lebanon News
09:49
US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions
5
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
6
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
7
Middle East News
07:14
Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership
Middle East News
07:14
Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership
8
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More