Netanyahu to Lebanese citizens: Our war is with Hezbollah, not you

2024-09-23 | 12:34
Netanyahu to Lebanese citizens: Our war is with Hezbollah, not you
0min
Netanyahu to Lebanese citizens: Our war is with Hezbollah, not you

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a message on X to the people of Lebanon, stating that Israel's war is not against them but against Hezbollah. 

"For too long, Hezbollah has been using you as human shields," Netanyahu said, accusing the group of placing rockets in civilian homes, endangering Lebanese lives. 

He emphasized that the rockets are aimed directly at Israeli cities and citizens, and Israel's military actions are necessary for their defense. Netanyahu urged Lebanese civilians to heed Israel's warnings to evacuate dangerous areas, saying, "Don't let Hezbollah endanger your lives or Lebanon."

He concluded by saying that once Israel's military operation is complete, citizens would be able to return home safely.

Netanyahu

Lebanese

Citizens

War

Hezbollah

