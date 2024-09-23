Biden says 'working to de-escalate' in Lebanon

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States was trying to calm the situation in Lebanon after Israeli air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds killed at least 274 people, including children.



"I've been briefed on the latest developments in Israel and Lebanon. My team is in constant contact with their counterparts, and we're working to de-escalate in a way that allows people to return home safely," Biden said as he held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House.





AFP