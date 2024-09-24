Le Drian urges diplomatic solutions to combat violence in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-24 | 04:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Le Drian urges diplomatic solutions to combat violence in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Le Drian urges diplomatic solutions to combat violence in Lebanon

French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterated France's commitment to supporting Lebanon during a visit to the Grand Serail on Tuesday.

He emphasized that France stands by Lebanon in all circumstances.

Le Drian met with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, accompanied by French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro and former Minister Nicolas Nahas, who serves as an advisor to the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, Le Drian highlighted the significance of Mikati's trip to New York at this critical juncture.

"This is a very important matter," he stated, expressing hope that "ongoing diplomatic efforts will lead to a resolution that can halt the cycle of violence affecting the country."

Le Drian also addressed the ongoing presidential vacancy in Lebanon, revealing plans to facilitate dialogue among various Lebanese factions.

He aims to foster an agreement that would pave the way for the election of a new president, which remains a pressing issue amid the nation's political deadlock.

Lebanon News

France

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

New York

Israel

LBCI Next
Iran's President Pezeshkian tells CNN: Israel's strikes on Hezbollah threaten regional conflict
Israel says over 50 projectiles fired from Lebanon Tuesday morning
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-27

France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Hundreds flee from Lebanon to Syria amid Israeli airstrikes: Syrian security source

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Israel continues series of attacks across South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Hezbollah: Dozens of missiles fired at Nimra base warehouses

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Hezbollah strikes Elyakim military base in south Haifa with Fadi-2 missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Hundreds flee from Lebanon to Syria amid Israeli airstrikes: Syrian security source

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:11

Arab League's Aboul Gheit condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Lebanon's Ogero head reports more than 80,000 suspected Israeli call attempts on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Army Commander meets French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian amid escalating tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:00

Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More