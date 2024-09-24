Le Drian urges diplomatic solutions to combat violence in Lebanon

French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterated France's commitment to supporting Lebanon during a visit to the Grand Serail on Tuesday.



He emphasized that France stands by Lebanon in all circumstances.



Le Drian met with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, accompanied by French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro and former Minister Nicolas Nahas, who serves as an advisor to the Prime Minister.



During the meeting, Le Drian highlighted the significance of Mikati's trip to New York at this critical juncture.



"This is a very important matter," he stated, expressing hope that "ongoing diplomatic efforts will lead to a resolution that can halt the cycle of violence affecting the country."



Le Drian also addressed the ongoing presidential vacancy in Lebanon, revealing plans to facilitate dialogue among various Lebanese factions.



He aims to foster an agreement that would pave the way for the election of a new president, which remains a pressing issue amid the nation's political deadlock.