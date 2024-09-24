Amin Salam, the Caretaker Minister of Economy, confirmed that "Lebanon is currently facing the largest campaign of displacement, killing, and crime," considering "this is our opportunity for national unity."



After a meeting with the syndicates representing food, fuel, and essential goods, Salam reassured that food and fuel supplies are sufficient.



He stated, "I don't believe the seaport will be disrupted; therefore, imports and exports will continue as usual. There is no need to panic, as panic is what creates the problem."