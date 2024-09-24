Lebanon's Minister of Economy Amin Salam affirms national unity amid crisis and assures sufficient food and fuel supplies

Lebanon News
2024-09-24 | 07:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Minister of Economy Amin Salam affirms national unity amid crisis and assures sufficient food and fuel supplies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's Minister of Economy Amin Salam affirms national unity amid crisis and assures sufficient food and fuel supplies

Amin Salam, the Caretaker Minister of Economy, confirmed that "Lebanon is currently facing the largest campaign of displacement, killing, and crime," considering "this is our opportunity for national unity."

After a meeting with the syndicates representing food, fuel, and essential goods, Salam reassured that food and fuel supplies are sufficient.

He stated, "I don't believe the seaport will be disrupted; therefore, imports and exports will continue as usual. There is no need to panic, as panic is what creates the problem."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Minister

Economy

Amin Salam

National Unity

Crisis

Food

Fuel

Supplies

LBCI Next
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23

Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-20

Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Iraq denies stopping fuel supplies to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10

Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Hezbollah: Dozens of missiles fired at Nimra base warehouses

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Hezbollah strikes Elyakim military base in south Haifa with Fadi-2 missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Hundreds flee from Lebanon to Syria amid Israeli airstrikes: Syrian security source

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Hamas condemns Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:36

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Lebanon closes schools in South Lebanon, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Second Iraqi plane delivers aid and medical supplies to Beirut: NNA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:00

Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More