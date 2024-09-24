Hundreds flee from Lebanon to Syria amid Israeli airstrikes: Syrian security source

Lebanon News
2024-09-24 | 07:42
Hundreds flee from Lebanon to Syria amid Israeli airstrikes: Syrian security source
0min
Hundreds flee from Lebanon to Syria amid Israeli airstrikes: Syrian security source

A Syrian security source reported Tuesday that hundreds of people have crossed the border from Lebanon into Syria as Israeli airstrikes continue to intensify. 

This comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several southern villages and towns in Lebanon, as tensions continue to rise.

