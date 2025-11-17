India police say 45 pilgrims killed in Saudi bus crash

Indian police said Monday that an overnight bus accident in Saudi Arabia killed 45 Muslim pilgrims.



"The tragic bus accident involving Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia is deeply distressing," V.C. Sajjanar, police commissioner for the city of Hyderabad, where many of the Indian citizens were reported to have come from, told reporters.



"According to preliminary information, 46 people were travelling in the bus at the time of the incident, and heartbreakingly, only one person survived."







AFP