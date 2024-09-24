News
Four killed, six wounded in Israeli airstrike on Bekaa, search for missing ongoing
Lebanon News
2024-09-24 | 11:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Four killed, six wounded in Israeli airstrike on Bekaa, search for missing ongoing
The General Directorate of Civil Defense announced in a statement that the death toll from the Israeli airstrike that hit a residential building in the town of Nabi Aila in the Bekaa region has reached four dead and six injured as of 5:15 p.m.
It noted that the search is still ongoing for two missing individuals and that the body of a woman has been recovered.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Civil Defense
Israel
Strike
Bekaa
Next
Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases
UAE expresses 'deep concern' over Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Previous
0
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek kill 492, including 35 children: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek kill 492, including 35 children: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon injures one severely, three more hurt in Western Bekaa
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon injures one severely, three more hurt in Western Bekaa
0
Middle East News
14:35
Israel aims for short campaign against Hezbollah, but 'it could be prolonged': Spokesperson
Middle East News
14:35
Israel aims for short campaign against Hezbollah, but 'it could be prolonged': Spokesperson
0
Middle East News
14:01
Gallant claims Hezbollah suffered 'severe strikes'
Middle East News
14:01
Gallant claims Hezbollah suffered 'severe strikes'
0
Middle East News
13:25
Israel 'not eager' for Lebanon ground invasion: Envoy to UN
Middle East News
13:25
Israel 'not eager' for Lebanon ground invasion: Envoy to UN
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Le Drian in Beirut: French Envoy's visit yields no new initiatives amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Le Drian in Beirut: French Envoy's visit yields no new initiatives amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive
0
Lebanon News
07:52
Hezbollah strikes Elyakim military base in south Haifa with Fadi-2 missiles
Lebanon News
07:52
Hezbollah strikes Elyakim military base in south Haifa with Fadi-2 missiles
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:52
Qatar's emir calls Israeli war in Gaza a 'genocide'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:52
Qatar's emir calls Israeli war in Gaza a 'genocide'
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah's pagers: How they work and what could have triggered their explosion
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah's pagers: How they work and what could have triggered their explosion
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
09:27
Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters
Lebanon News
09:27
Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters
3
World News
15:36
Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
World News
15:36
Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
4
Lebanon News
00:19
Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases
Lebanon News
00:19
Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases
5
Lebanon News
17:00
Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district
Lebanon News
17:00
Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district
6
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions
7
Lebanon News
16:47
Israeli army launches fifth wave of airstrikes in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
16:47
Israeli army launches fifth wave of airstrikes in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
8
Lebanon News
07:21
Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information
Lebanon News
07:21
Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information
