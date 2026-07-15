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From politics to investment: Syria and Lebanon seek new economic partnership
News Bulletin Reports
15-07-2026 | 13:05
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From politics to investment: Syria and Lebanon seek new economic partnership
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Amid discussions over potential Syrian military involvement in Lebanon, Damascus has chosen to shift its message toward economic cooperation, placing investment and trade at the center of its relationship with Beirut.
"Economy is more important than politics," Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told a Lebanese economic delegation, signaling Syria's intention to open a new chapter based on private-sector cooperation and economic integration between the two countries.
Syria, emerging from years of war, is undergoing a broad reconstruction and development process and is seeking investments and expertise across multiple sectors. Al-Sharaa said the Lebanese capital has a deep understanding of the Syrian market and that the time has come to revive investments between the two countries after years of disruption.
The message was at the heart of discussions held by Lebanese Economy Minister Amer Bisat, who led a delegation that included the head of the Lebanese Economic Organizations, Mohammad Choucair, and the president of the Lebanese-Syrian Business Council, Khalil Al-Arab, during meetings with Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal Al-Shaar.
The talks also brought together representatives of economic bodies from both countries, including Syrian-Lebanese business leaders, heads of chambers of commerce and industry, the head of Syria's Investment Authority, and businessmen from Lebanon and Syria.
During the meetings, the Lebanese-Syrian Business Council and the Syrian-Lebanese Business Council signed a memorandum of understanding to open the door for greater investment cooperation, serving as a starting point for future partnerships.
The next challenge will be identifying the sectors offering the greatest investment opportunities in Syria's reconstruction phase, while determining whether Syrian companies will also expand into the Lebanese market.
Officials said the process is expected to move from discussions to practical projects and partnerships, led by specialized committees covering various economic sectors under the framework of the two business councils.
The Lebanese delegation also raised technical issues and challenges facing Lebanese investors and traders operating in Syria, seeking practical solutions with Syrian officials.
The visit marks more than just an attempt to launch a new investment track between Beirut and Damascus. It reflects efforts to restore relations between the two states after years of political stagnation, with economic cooperation emerging as the main avenue for rebuilding ties.
As the region undergoes major geopolitical shifts amid ongoing conflicts, Damascus is signaling that economic engagement could become the foundation for a renewed relationship with Lebanon, with both sides seeking opportunities in a changing regional landscape.
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