Israeli army announces strikes on Nabatieh in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-25 | 06:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army announces strikes on Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army announces strikes on Nabatieh in South Lebanon

The Israeli army announced that it has commenced a new round of airstrikes targeting the Nabatieh area in South Lebanon.

Further details regarding the extent of the damage or casualties in the area have not yet been provided. 

The death toll and injuries continue to rise as the Israeli bombardment intensifies, following Israeli attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon, as tensions continue to rise.
 
Ongoing Israeli airstrikes hit different areas of Nabatieh can be seen.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Army

Strikes

Nabatieh

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese
U.S. Embassy Spokesperson Refutes Fake Evacuation Advisory Circulating on Social Media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-17

Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-17

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:04

Deaths reported in Israeli strikes on Doueir, Charqiyeh, and Nabatieh Fawka

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Israel says more than 280 Hezbollah targets hit Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Over 90,000 displaced in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes: Reuters cites IOM

LBCI
Middle East News
09:24

Israel army says hits 60 Hezbollah intel targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:56

Israeli army to call up two reserve brigades for northern front

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-01

Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

Hamas hails Hezbollah 'bravery' after strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

UN Security Council to meet to discuss Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:08

Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:56

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:08

Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:56

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:55

Hezbollah announces death of commander after strike on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Airstrike hits village of Maaysrah in Ftouh Kesrouane (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah targets Sheikh Mohammed Amro, head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and North

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More