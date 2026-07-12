Lebanon's Aoun, Salam and Berri mourn former Qatari emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

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12-07-2026 | 05:25
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Lebanon&#39;s Aoun, Salam and Berri mourn former Qatari emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
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Lebanon's Aoun, Salam and Berri mourn former Qatari emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri offered condolences to Qatar following the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, praising his longstanding support for Lebanon and his role in promoting stability and national reconciliation.

President Aoun described Sheikh Hamad's passing as a major loss for Qatar, Lebanon and the Arab world, recalling the late emir's steadfast support for Lebanon, particularly during the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. He said Qatar, under Sheikh Hamad's leadership, stood by Lebanon during one of its darkest periods and helped ease the suffering of its people.

Aoun also highlighted Sheikh Hamad's contributions to rebuilding Lebanese towns and villages damaged during the war, describing the initiatives as a lasting symbol of Arab solidarity. He praised the late emir's efforts to bridge divisions among Lebanese factions, particularly through his sponsorship of the 2008 Doha Conference, which helped end a critical political crisis, restore the functioning of Lebanon's constitutional institutions and strengthen security across the country.

Prime Minister Salam extended his deepest condolences to Qatar's leadership and people, saying Sheikh Hamad would remain in the memory of all Lebanese for the political and humanitarian support he provided during some of the country's most difficult times, as well as for his efforts to preserve Lebanon's stability.

Salam also conveyed his condolences to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, praying for mercy upon the late emir and offering sympathy to the Qatari people.

Parliament Speaker Berri likewise sent a message of condolence to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, describing Sheikh Hamad as a leader who dedicated his life to Qatar's progress, stability and development.

Berri said Lebanon and its people would always remember the late emir as a loyal friend who helped heal the country's wounds and consistently stood by Lebanon in support of its peace, stability, unity and recovery. He also extended condolences, on behalf of himself and the Lebanese Parliament, to the Qatari leadership, the ruling family and the Qatari people.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Aoun,

Salam

Berri

mourn

former

Qatari

Sheikh

Hamad

Khalifa

Thani

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