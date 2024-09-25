News
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25 | 11:08
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
The Israeli army targeted Ras Osta and Bechtelida in the Byblos district on Wednesday. According to preliminary information, two injuries have been recorded until now.
The Israeli Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, stated that Israel is preparing for a ground invasion.
"Our aircraft are attacking Lebanon non-stop, and we are preparing for a ground operation," he said.
Earlier in the day, an airstrike targeted the village of Maaysrah in Ftouh Keserwan, hitting Sheikh Mohammed Amro, the head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and the North.
This comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
