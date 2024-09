White House could announce initiative today to halt the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah: Axios

The Biden administration is pursuing a new diplomatic initiative aimed at securing a "pause" in the fighting in Lebanon and resuming negotiations on a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, Axios reported, citing sources.According to the Axios report, the initiative could be announced as early as Wednesday in an effort to halt the recent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah."Discussions of the new initiative started after a phone call last Monday between White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer," U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios."Over the last two days, the U.S. has been discussing the idea with France, Israel, Lebanon, and several other Arab countries," a U.S. official and a European diplomat said, according to the report."We are working with several countries on a proposal for a diplomatic solution for the north [of Israel]," a U.S. official confirmed, while an Israeli official stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "gave a green light to discuss this initiative."A source also confirmed, "If Hamas sees that Hezbollah gives a chance for a diplomatic solution, it could encourage [Hamas] leader Yahya Sinwar to move towards a deal."In another context, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri revealed to Asharq Al-Awsat that he is making "serious efforts" with international parties, including the United States, to de-escalate the recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon.He stated that the next 24 hours would be "crucial" in determining the success or failure of these efforts to find political solutions.Read more: Lebanon's Berri engages with international players, affirms: Next 24 hours critical for Israeli-Lebanese de-escalation talks