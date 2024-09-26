Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed a joint call for a temporary ceasefire, initiated by the United States and France and supported by the European Union and several Western and Arab nations, during a United Nations Security Council session.



Mikati emphasized the importance of Israel committing to international resolutions, stating, “The key lies in the implementation through Israel’s commitment to executing international resolutions.”



In his speech, Mikati condemned what he described as a “blatant violation” of Lebanon’s sovereignty and human rights due to “brutal actions” by the Israeli military.



He highlighted the use of Israeli drones and aircraft in Lebanese airspace, which has led to civilian casualties, including women and children, as well as widespread destruction and the displacement of families.



“Hospitals are overwhelmed with injured civilians, and the number of casualties is rising continuously,” he said.



Additionally, Mikati warned that Lebanon is the "victim of electronic cyber aggression and of air and maritime aggression that can turn into ground aggression and can escalate into an all-out regional war."



He expressed hope that he would return to Lebanon with a strong commitment from the international community to halt the aggression and respect Lebanon's sovereignty.



“We are witnessing today an unprecedented escalation that resorts to new tools, especially electronic tools, to harm my people,” Mikati stated.



“The aggressor claims that they are only targeting combatants and weapons, but I assure you that the hospitals of Lebanon are full of injured civilians, including dozens of women and children,” he continued.



Furthermore, he framed the ongoing violence as part of a long history of conflicts that Lebanon has endured, reiterating that Israeli assaults constitute a severe violation of Lebanese sovereignty.



In closing, he called for the Security Council to take immediate and decisive action to end the suffering of the Lebanese people and pave the way for diplomatic solutions.



“Lebanon is not asking for charity; we demand our legitimate rights under international law,” he stated.



Mikati urged the international community to reject violence and ensure that international resolutions are implemented, emphasizing, “The tools are available; what we need now is sincere will and effective cooperation.”