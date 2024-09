The U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, welcomed the urgent call for a 21-day ceasefire aimed at creating space for successful diplomatic negotiations.



In a post on X, she said, “I welcome and applaud the call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire to allow space for diplomacy to succeed. I am counting on the unequivocal support of all to seize this opportunity.”

