EU ambassadors meet Lebanon's leaders, reaffirm support and push for reforms

Lebanon News
17-07-2025 | 08:59
High views
LBCI
LBCI
EU ambassadors meet Lebanon&#39;s leaders, reaffirm support and push for reforms
2min
EU ambassadors meet Lebanon's leaders, reaffirm support and push for reforms

EU and Member State ambassadors have met this week with President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

During the meetings, the ambassadors reaffirmed the EU’s ongoing support for Lebanon, including in the areas affected by recent hostilities.
Current funding in these regions amounts to over $600 million, nearly half of the EU’s total engagement in Lebanon, which exceeds $1 billion.

Beyond humanitarian aid, most of the funding supports key sectors, including education, healthcare, social protection, water and sanitation, and agriculture. It also contributes to economic recovery through job creation and support for the private sector.

Additional funding, not included in the $600 million, helps address the impact of the conflict on Lebanon’s stability. This includes support for the Lebanese Armed Forces in the south, the removal of rubble and unexploded ordnance, and enhanced border management.

The ambassadors highlighted the role of UNIFIL in maintaining security in the south and stressed the need for the full implementation of Resolution 1701, including the state’s exclusive control of weapons and adherence to the ceasefire agreement.

They also urged Lebanon's Parliament to approve a Bank Resolution Law that meets international standards and called on the country's government to adopt a transparent and fair strategy for distributing financial sector losses (the so-called "GAP Law"). 

The ambassadors concluded by reiterating their support for Lebanon and their readiness to continue assisting the country.
 

President Aoun pledges justice for Beirut blast victims, vows accountability
Middle East Airlines announces schedule changes for some flights due to operational reasons
