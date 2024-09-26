Turkey preparing for possible evacuation of citizens, foreigners from Lebanon, source tells Reuters

Lebanon News
2024-09-26 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey preparing for possible evacuation of citizens, foreigners from Lebanon, source tells Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Turkey preparing for possible evacuation of citizens, foreigners from Lebanon, source tells Reuters

Turkey is preparing for the possible evacuation of its citizens and foreign nationals from Lebanon as cross-border fire between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah continues, a Turkish defense ministry source said Thursday.

The military has the "capability and resources to carry out any mission assigned to it for the safe evacuation of our citizens or foreign nationals from Lebanon," the source said during a briefing.

"Preliminary planning and preparations for a potential evacuation operation are being made," the source said, adding that Turkey had successfully completed similar operations before and was closely monitoring developments in Lebanon.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Turkey

Lebanon

War

Israel

Airstrikes

LBCI Next
PM Mikati dismisses ceasefire agreement claims amid US diplomatic efforts
Hezbollah launches rocket attacks on Israeli settlement and defense complex
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Turkey accuses Israel of expanding Gaza war to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon’s towns and villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:16

Israeli airstrikes kill three in Aita al-Shaab and one in Qana, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Ali Hamieh to Reuters: Israeli strike targets border crossing with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Israel foreign minister says 'no ceasefire' with Hezbollah 'until victory'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

PM Mikati dismisses ceasefire agreement claims amid US diplomatic efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli airstrike kills two, injures 27 in Tebnine, South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Turkey preparing for possible evacuation of citizens, foreigners from Lebanon, source tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Hezbollah ‘open to any settlement’ on Gaza and Lebanon: Lebanese official tells Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
22:31

US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:24

Biden, Macron call for temporary ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Lebanon's Berri engages with international players, affirms: Next 24 hours critical for Israeli-Lebanese de-escalation talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon’s towns and villages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More