PM Mikati dismisses ceasefire agreement claims amid US diplomatic efforts

The media office of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has dismissed reports claiming that he signed a proposed ceasefire agreement following discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein.



In a statement, Mikati's office labeled the circulating news as “entirely untrue.” The clarification follows a joint call for a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon, initiated by the United States and France, with support from the European Union and several Western and Arab nations.



Mikati had previously welcomed the initiative, emphasizing the importance of its implementation. He stated, “We welcome the statement, and the proof lies in its implementation through Israel's commitment to enforcing international resolutions.”