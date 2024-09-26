News
Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
2024-09-26 | 14:31
Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
The Israeli military said it had launched new airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon on Thursday evening after top officials flatly rejected a U.S.-backed call for a 21-day ceasefire.
"The Israeli military is currently striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Lebanon News
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Ceasefire
