Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon

2024-09-26 | 14:31
Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon

The Israeli military said it had launched new airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon on Thursday evening after top officials flatly rejected a U.S.-backed call for a 21-day ceasefire.

"The Israeli military is currently striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

AFP
 

