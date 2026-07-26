Attack near Berlin Pride was 'Islamist terror attack': Interior minister

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26-07-2026 | 08:46
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Attack near Berlin Pride was &#39;Islamist terror attack&#39;: Interior minister
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Attack near Berlin Pride was 'Islamist terror attack': Interior minister

Investigators believe that the deadly attack near Berlin's Pride parade on Saturday was motivated by Islamist ideology, Germany's interior minister said Sunday.

"Everything we see here indicates that this was an Islamist terror attack," Alexander Dobrindt told reporters at the scene, adding that the number of injured had gone up to 29. One woman was killed in the attack.


AFP
 

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