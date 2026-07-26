Iran will halt attacks as long as US maintains pause, Iranian source says after Trump calls off strikes

Middle East News
26-07-2026 | 11:41
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Iran will halt attacks as long as US maintains pause, Iranian source says after Trump calls off strikes
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Iran will halt attacks as long as US maintains pause, Iranian source says after Trump calls off strikes

Iran will halt its own attacks as long as the United States maintains its latest pause on air strikes, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday, after President Donald Trump abruptly called off his two-week-old bombing campaign.

After 13 nights of intensifying U.S. air strikes on Iran, the Pentagon abruptly suspended the campaign late on Friday, with no U.S. attacks reported on either Saturday or Sunday.

Iran, which had been following each night of U.S. attacks with its own strikes on neighboring countries that host U.S. bases, has also so far held fire for two days.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump had decided to pause U.S. attacks to allow more time for diplomacy.

"He's giving talks some space, he's giving it a little bit of room," Waltz said, without providing further details.



Reuters 
 

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