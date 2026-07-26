Lebanon seeks deeper economic integration with Iraq, PM Salam says on Baghdad visit

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he is seeking to strengthen strategic economic integration with Iraq and other countries in the region, following meetings with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad.



Salam said he and the accompanying government delegation were pleased with the visit to Iraq, where they held talks with President Nizar Amidi and Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi.



During the meetings, Salam said he reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to advancing regional connectivity and strategic integration projects across multiple sectors, particularly energy, telecommunications and transport.



He said Lebanon is determined to capitalize on opportunities created by ongoing regional transformations, emphasizing that economic cooperation among regional countries is a cornerstone of stability, strength and shared prosperity when based on mutually beneficial partnerships.



Salam added that Lebanon hopes to play an active role alongside Iraq in shaping regional development projects, saying such cooperation could create new investment opportunities and support sustainable development and economic growth in both countries.