Lebanon army condemns Israeli attacks preventing deployment in south

Lebanon's army on Sunday condemned ongoing Israeli military activities in the country's south that it said were preventing its full deployment under a framework deal reached with Israel last month.



"Israeli occupation forces continue their attacks and violations of current understandings and of international laws through the systematic destruction and bulldozing of homes, bombardment and sweeps with automatic weapons in several southern areas," an army statement said, adding that "the continuation of these attacks obstructs the army's full deployment according to current agreements and prevents the return of residents to their villages and towns."







AFP