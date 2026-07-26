Lebanon army condemns Israeli attacks preventing deployment in south

Lebanon News
26-07-2026 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon army condemns Israeli attacks preventing deployment in south
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon army condemns Israeli attacks preventing deployment in south

Lebanon's army on Sunday condemned ongoing Israeli military activities in the country's south that it said were preventing its full deployment under a framework deal reached with Israel last month.

"Israeli occupation forces continue their attacks and violations of current understandings and of international laws through the systematic destruction and bulldozing of homes, bombardment and sweeps with automatic weapons in several southern areas," an army statement said, adding that "the continuation of these attacks obstructs the army's full deployment according to current agreements and prevents the return of residents to their villages and towns."



AFP

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

Condemn

Israeli

Attacks

Deployment

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam arrives in Baghdad on official visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-06

Lebanon president says Israeli occupation in south preventing army deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-10

President Aoun, Army chief discuss framework agreement implementation and army deployment in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-05

Israeli army chief urges Lebanese army to implement commitments, disarm Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-18

Israel adjusts deployment in South Lebanon ahead of US-backed talks with Lebanon: The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam arrives in Baghdad on official visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Will the US defend Lebanon? Inside the push for a new security agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From war damage to safety risks: Beirut’s fragile buildings remain in limbo after ‘Black Wednesday’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Elias Hoayek: The patriarch who built a global Maronite network from Lebanon to the diaspora

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-07

LBCI sources: Three Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strikes on Nabi Chit in Bekaa

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-17

Oil plunges 10% as Iran says Hormuz passage open during ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
06:10

Yemen's Houthis say downed Saudi reconnaissance drone

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-12

Saudi summons Iraq ambassador over 'attacks' from its territory: State media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Will the US defend Lebanon? Inside the push for a new security agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Elias Hoayek: The patriarch who built a global Maronite network from Lebanon to the diaspora

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From war damage to safety risks: Beirut’s fragile buildings remain in limbo after ‘Black Wednesday’

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Lebanon army condemns Israeli attacks preventing deployment in south

LBCI
World News
13:22

'We will rebuild' after France fires: Macron

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam arrives in Baghdad on official visit

LBCI
World News
11:55

Threat of fire in southwest France remains 'very serious:' top official

LBCI
World News
12:22

One person dies in fire in eastern Spain

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More