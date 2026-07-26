Israeli settlers set fire to West Bank mosques after deadly clash

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday, setting fire to two mosques and scrawling graffiti on buildings, Palestinian officials said.



On Friday, four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers - one of them acting as a local security coordinator - had been killed when a crowd of Israeli settlers made an incursion around the Palestinian village of Tal, southwest of Nablus.



Villagers came out of their homes to confront the settlers, officials said. The subsequent shootout joined a growing series of clashes involving settlers in which dozens of Palestinians have been killed this year and hundreds wounded, according to figures from the U.N. and the Palestinian Authority.







Reuters