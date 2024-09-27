UK and Lebanon PMs agree on necessity of negotiated solution to Israel conflict

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings, the importance of an immediate ceasefire with Israel and reaching a negotiated solution.



Starmer expressed his condolences to Mikati for the loss of civilian lives in recent weeks.



The two leaders discussed the escalating conflict in Lebanon and agreed on the importance of an immediate ceasefire and reaching a negotiated solution.