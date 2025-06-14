Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth

Middle East News
14-06-2025 | 02:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Saturday that the Israeli army has begun mobilizing additional reserve forces and deploying them along the country's northern borders with Lebanon and Syria.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Deployment

Army

Troops

Syria

Lebanon

Border

LBCI Next
Iranian army spokesman: Next missile launch will involve 2,000 missiles, far exceeding previous strikes
Israel army says struck Iran 'defense arrays' in Tehran area
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Iraq reopens Syria crossing for trade and passenger traffic

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

MEA resumes Istanbul flight for June 14

LBCI
Middle East News
07:32

Israel military says seven soldiers wounded in overnight Iran missile strike

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Iraq reopens Syria crossing for trade and passenger traffic

LBCI
Middle East News
07:32

Israel military says seven soldiers wounded in overnight Iran missile strike

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict

LBCI
World News
06:56

Ukraine hopes Israel-Iran crisis won't decrease military aid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:31

Israel defense minister warns 'Tehran will burn' if Iran fires more missiles

LBCI
Middle East News
06:06

Iran names new Guards aerospace chief to replace one killed by Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
06:02

Israel military says Friday's strikes on Iran killed nine nuclear scientists

LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

Iran says Israel killed three more nuclear scientists, total now nine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Israeli strikes target Mehrabad and Bushehr Airports housing Iranian Air Force jets: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Multiple blasts heard in and around Tehran, Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More