Media Center Director Salem Zahran to LBCI: Israel seeking to escalate attacks on South Lebanon

14-06-2025 | 09:31



Media Center Director Salem Zahran expressed concern that Israel is likely to intensify its attacks on South Lebanon, arguing that it aims to keep Lebanon involved in any broader conflict.

In an interview with LBCI, Zahran said, "When Israel announces several losses, multiply it by nine."

He described the ongoing war between Iran and Israel as existential and predicted internal shifts within Iranian society as a result.

Zahran also noted that with each passing day and the rise in oil prices, Iran is managing to offset its financial losses caused by the war.

He added that former U.S. President Donald Trump's team is closer to Israel than previous administrations and emphasized that decision-making in Israel is influenced by more than just the president.

Lebanon News

Media

Center

Director

Salem Zahran

LBCI

Israel

Attacks

South Lebanon

