UN: Lebanon facing deadliest period 'in a generation'

The UN decried on Friday the escalation in Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah militants in Lebanon as "catastrophic," warning the country was facing its deadliest period in years.



"The recent escalations in Lebanon are nothing short of catastrophic," said Imran Riza, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Lebanon.



"We are witnessing the deadliest period in Lebanon in a generation, and many express their fear that this is just the beginning," he warned.





AFP