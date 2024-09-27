US Embassy in Beirut: The US had no knowledge of or involvement in any Israeli military action in Beirut

Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 14:21
High views
US Embassy in Beirut: The US had no knowledge of or involvement in any Israeli military action in Beirut
0min
US Embassy in Beirut: The US had no knowledge of or involvement in any Israeli military action in Beirut

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut confirmed that it is still gathering information about the strikes launched by Israel on Friday in Beirut.

It confirmed in a statement that "the United States had no knowledge of or involvement in any Israeli military action in Beirut today."

"We do not have any additional information or other details for you at this time," it noted.

