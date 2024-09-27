Hezbollah: Claims concerning Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs 'are false'

Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 15:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah: Claims concerning Israeli attack on Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs &#39;are false&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah: Claims concerning Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs 'are false'

The media office of Hezbollah said on Friday that all statements regarding the Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut are "false," without specifying which statements it was referring to.

It added that only the media office is authorized to speak on behalf of the group.

Hezbollah has not issued any other statement regarding the Israeli strikes, which the Israeli army said targeted the group’s central headquarters.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Social Affairs Minister Hajjar announces $3 million cash aid for Lebanon's poorest families
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Kiryat Ata settlement with Fadi 1 rockets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah targets Sheikh Mohammed Amro, head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and North

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israel claims more strikes hit Hezbollah weapons sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israel's military says launched about 150 strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
18:21

Iran foreign minister denounces US 'complicity' in Israel strikes

LBCI
World News
17:59

Biden ready to 'adjust' US forces in Mideast amid tensions: White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:42

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Israeli army says to strike three south Beirut buildings 'in short while'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Israeli shelling hits Baadaran: 2 dead, 5 wounded in Chouf

LBCI
Middle East News
18:21

Iran foreign minister denounces US 'complicity' in Israel strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
14:51

Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports

LBCI
World News
2024-09-25

Trump briefed on alleged assassination threats from Iran, campaign says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:23

Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: ​Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
14:51

Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:42

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Hezbollah: Claims concerning Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs 'are false'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Iranian Embassy in Lebanon: Israeli 'massacre' changes the rules of the game

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More