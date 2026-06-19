Lebanon Health Ministry reports 47 killed, 97 injured in Israeli strikes

Lebanon News
19-06-2026 | 10:20
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Lebanon Health Ministry reports 47 killed, 97 injured in Israeli strikes
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Lebanon Health Ministry reports 47 killed, 97 injured in Israeli strikes

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said in a statement that intense Israeli airstrikes from midnight until Friday afternoon resulted, in an updated toll, in 47 people killed and 97 wounded.

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Health

Ministry

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