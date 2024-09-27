Senior official says Israel hopes to avoid ground invasion of Lebanon but won't rule it out

Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 15:55
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Senior official says Israel hopes to avoid ground invasion of Lebanon but won&#39;t rule it out
0min
Senior official says Israel hopes to avoid ground invasion of Lebanon but won't rule it out

An Israeli senior official said on Friday that Israel hopes it will not have to launch a ground invasion against Hezbollah in Lebanon but will not rule it out following Israel's attack on the group's central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that it is too early to determine if the attack affected Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Reuters


Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Beirut

Social Affairs Minister Hajjar announces $3 million cash aid for Lebanon's poorest families
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Kiryat Ata settlement with Fadi 1 rockets
Related Articles

